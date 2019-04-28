|
Raymond J. Bergquist Raymond J. Bergquist, 95, of Topeka, passed away on April 26, 2019.
He was born January 5, 1924 in Osage City, KS.
He served in the Navy during World War II and received a Purple Heart for his time on the USS Liscome Bay.
Raymond was employed by Goodyear as a Tire Builder for 37 years, retiring in 1987.
Raymond wed Georgianna Bergquist in 1947 in Salina, KS. She preceded him in death on January 17, 2009.
Survivors include a daughter, Raeanne Smith of Mount Juliet, TN; his identical twin sons, Ronald and Donald Bergquist of Topeka, KS; 5 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brother, Bob Bergquist of Waterville, KS; as well as several step-grandchildren.
A graveside service with military honors will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Mount Hope Cemetery & Funeral Chapel, 17th & Fairlawn.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 5375 SW. 7th St., Topeka, KS 66606 or the , PO Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312.
To leave a message for the family online please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019