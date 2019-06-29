|
|
Raymond Lattimer Raymond Lattimer, 66, of Axtell, KS, died June 27 at St. Francis in Topeka. Visitation is Monday, July 1, from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Axtell-Landreth Funeral Home in Axtell. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. A funeral will be at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 2 at the Axtell United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Wymore Neb. Cemetery at 2 p.m.
Survivors include his wife, Linda; 2 sons, Doug Lattimer, Goddard, and Kevin Lattimer, Carbondale; 3 grandchildren; and 2 brothers. www.kinsleymortuary.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 29 to June 30, 2019