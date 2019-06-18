Raymond Lopez Raymond Lopez, 77, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away June 17, 2019 surrounded by his loving wife, daughters, and brother, at Stormont Vail Hospital. Raymond was born on January 8, 1942 in Topeka. Son of Thomas and Juana Manrique Lopez.



Raymond was a graduate of Our Lady of Guadalupe Grade School and Hayden High School, and attended Washburn University. After high school he went on to work for Santa Fe Railroad as an apprentice painter. From there he excelled and earned his final title as a Clerk before retiring.



Raymond married Julieta Soria on August 10, 1962 in Topeka. Together they had 2 daughters. He was an avid golfer, Hayden High School sports supporter, a strong KU Jayhawks fan and was a part of the Knights of Columbus. While he was able, he was a proud sponsor of The Mexican Fiesta and volunteered his time greatly.



Raymond is preceded in death by his parents, great uncle Joe Manrique and great aunt Paula Manrique.



He is survived by his loving wife Julieta of 56 years, two daughters, Elizabeth (Nadeem) Shaikh and Virginia Lopez; brother Joseph Lopez; granddaughters, Rebekah Shaikh, Corina "Cori" Munoz, and Amanda Munoz; one great granddaughter Mya Kailyn Morris; and a host of nieces and nephews, Linda Rivera, Christina Lopez, Joe Lopez, Gabriel Lopez, Laurie Lopez, Diane Venegas, Carol Guest, and Danielle Lopez-Maxfield.



Visitation will be Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Brennan Mathena Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Knights of Columbus Rosary will be prayed at 5:30 followed by a family rosary prayed at 6:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and sent in the care of Brennan Mathena Funeral Home.