Buch Funeral Home
21 West Main Street
Mount Joy, PA 17552
(717) 653-4371
Raymond M. Adame

Raymond M. Adame Obituary
Raymond M. Adame Raymond M. Adame, 77, of Manheim, died Friday November 15, 2019 at Lancashire Hall, Lancaster. He was the loving husband of Mary Flowers ( Port) Adame, and the celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary this past August. Born in Topeka, KS he was the son of the late James and Mary Adame. He was a laborer at FLSmidth Co. of Manheim before retiring. Ray proudly served with the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam Conflict. Ray enjoyed football, baseball, basketball, and swimming.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters Theresa Hoke, Elizabethtown, Deborah wife of Brian Longenecker, Mount Pleasant Mills; nine grandchildren; eleven great- grandchildren; and 2 sisters Helen Tuccillo, Jacksonville, FL, and Dorothy wife of Ernest Gonzalez of Colorado Springs, CO. He was also preceded in death by two sons John and Keith Port, a brother Samuel Adame; and 2 sisters JoAnn Adame and Delores Martinez.

Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Buch Funeral Home Mount Joy handled arrangements.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
