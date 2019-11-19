|
Raymond O. "Pete" Essman Raymond O. "Pete" Essman, age 86, of Grantville, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Oakley Place in Topeka. Pete was born November 2, 1933 in Waldron, Arkansas the son of Virgil and Clinie (House) Essman. Pete married Kathy Metzger April 16, 1954 in Topeka. She preceded him in death November 13, 2018. Pete worked as a refrigeration engineer at Southeastern Public Service and Cold Storage. Pete was a member of the Grantville United Methodist Church. He served as 4-H Leader, Boy Scout Leader and Youth Baseball Coach. Pete was preceded in death by four brothers. He is survived by two sons, Jimmy (Ronda) and Richard (Angie) Essman, both of Grantville; three sisters, Loueva Daniels of Moberly, MO, Effie Rees of Grantville and Rosetta Herman of Lawrence; four grandchildren, Ryan Essman, Justin Essman, Michelle Garlock and Christina Saeugling and eight great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at the Grantville United Methodist Church Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Private interment will be at the Grantville Cemetery. He will lie in state Thursday from noon - 8:00 p.m. with visitation from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Grantville United Methodist Church or Elara Hospice Care and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com. The Essman family would like to extend a special thanks to Elara Hospice and Oakley Place for caring for Pete.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019