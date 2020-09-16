1/1
Raymond P. Flores
Raymond P. Flores, age 71, of Topeka, KS, passed away on September 14, 2020 at Providence Medical Center in Kansas City, KS. He will lie in state at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Thursday, September 17th from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with a rosary to be prayed at 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow the rosary at 11:00 a.m. Interment with military honors will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions: Alzheimer's Association or Sacred Heart/St. Joseph Parish and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home. For an extended obituary, please visit Raymond's memorial website

at www.brennanmathenafh.com. Raymond P. Flores



Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
