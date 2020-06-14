Rebecca A. Mack Rebecca A. Mack, 84, Topeka, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020.
Memorial services will be Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Visitation will be Friday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. also at the Davidson Funeral Home. Inurnment will be at the Topeka Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Hospice Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, Kansas 66606. davidsonfuneral.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.