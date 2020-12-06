1/1
Rebecca A. O'Bleness
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rebecca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rebecca A. O'Bleness, 67, of Topeka, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

As per Rebecca's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family inurnment service will take place in Mount Hope Cemetery in Hiawatha at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 13067, Alexandria, VA, 22312.

Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.

To view Rebecca's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved