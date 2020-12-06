Rebecca A. O'Bleness, 67, of Topeka, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.
As per Rebecca's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family inurnment service will take place in Mount Hope Cemetery in Hiawatha at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the American Diabetes Association
, PO Box 13067, Alexandria, VA, 22312.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
To view Rebecca's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com
.