Rebecca L. Heldt Topeka-Rebecca L. Heldt, 69, passed away in her Topeka home.
Rebecca was born June 2, 1950, at Spirit Lake, IA., the daughter of Leonard L. and Mary K. Beseau Heldt. She was raised in Topeka and graduated from Hayden High School in 1968 and the University of Kansas in 1972. Rebecca served as an officer in the United States Marine Corp. After her honorable discharge, she attended Law School in California and practiced law there until moving back to Topeka. In Topeka, she was a legal secretary until her health required her to retire.
Survivors include two sisters, Kathy Smith (Steve), Wichita, their daughter, Amy Hanlon (Brian), and their daughter, Ginna, Hood River OR; Judith Johnston (Bill), Wichita, their daughters, Lori Buser (Greg), and their daughters, Chesley and Audrey, all of Wichita.
Cremation has taken place with inurnment in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, St. Marys. Piper Funeral Home, St. Marys, Kansas 66536, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020