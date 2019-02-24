|
Regina Riddle Regina Theresa Riddle, 90, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019.
Regina was born September 5, 1928, in Delia, Kansas, to Michael and Eliza Salisbury Hurla. On February 18, 1950, Regina and James "Jim" Riddle were united in marriage enjoying 33 years together until his death March 3, 1983. Regina was an accomplished homemaker and when her children were older she joined the workforce as a seamstress for Topeka Tent and Awning and Petro's/Smith Truss. She worked at Hayden Catholic High School as a cook and office assistant, was a patient sitter at St. Francis Hospital on the night shift for over 10 years and volunteered at Let's Help. Regina enjoyed watching her grandchildren during the summer months, liked crocheting, camping and traveling. But most of all, she loved her family and they loved her. She will be dearly missed.
Grateful to have shared Regina's life are her children, Jeanette Bullock, Tim Riddle (Chris), Marilyn Riddle, Martha Riddle, and Max Riddle; nine grandchildren, Jim Haefele, Amy Wright, Tawnya Dodds, Troy Riddle, Adam Toelkes, Jessica Bullock, Jocelyn Seltsam, Jake Grindol and Tess Grindol; 15 great-grandchildren; and her sister-in-law, Laverne Hurla.
Regina was also preceded in death by her daughter, Gina Cote, two granddaughters, Sarah Marcell and Aubrey Toelkes; and all of her siblings, five sisters and three brothers.
Regina's family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 26th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where the rosary will be prayed at 5:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Church. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Let's Help and , sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019