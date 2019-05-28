|
|
Renee Knochenmus Renee Kay Knochenmus, 42, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, at her home surrounded by family.
Renee was born March 16, 1977, in St. Cloud, Minnesota, daughter of Joseph and Virginia Cook Benson. She graduated from Technical High School in St. Cloud and attended St. Cloud University. Renee married Chad Knochenmus in 2008. She worked for 21 years at Wolters Kluwer. Her hobbies included cooking and arts and craft. Renee was a Black Belt in ATA Tae Kwan Do. Her biggest love was her children.
Renee is survived by her husband, Chad; children, Thomas and Alyssa; parents, Joseph and Virginia; and brother, Brent. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Merritt and Edythe Cook and Kenneth and Dorothy Benson.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614, with visitation one-hour prior. Cremation will occur following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of donor's choice, sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent online to
www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 28 to May 29, 2019