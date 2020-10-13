Ret. Master Sergeant Terrence Patrick Boyle passed away on October 10, 2020, in Topeka, Kansas.Terry was born on September 17, 1940, in Utica, NY to William and Helen (O'Rourke) Boyle. He was the oldest of six siblings, all of whom he loved dearly. He graduated from St. Francis de Sales High School in Utica, NY and enlisted in the United States Army. He was stationed out of Fort Bragg, North Carolina with the US Army Reserves Special Forces before retiring in 2000. He graduated from the United States Army War College in Carlisle, PA and the United States Army Sergeants Major Academy in El Paso, TX. Terry received a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting and a Master's Degree in Criminal Justice from American International College in Springfield, MA. In 1972, Terry began his career with the Drug Enforcement Administration. Terry's work with the DEA took the family from Hartford, CT to New Orleans, LA, Washington, D.C., and Overland Park, KS. His career allowed him to travel extensively in the United States and South America.While on a trip to Ireland in 1972, Terry heard another tourist talk about her love of poetry. Terry bought her a book of Irish poems and the rest is history. Terry and Ann (Murray) were married on March 16, 1974, and they were blessed with two daughters. Terry retired from DEA in New Orleans, LA and his retirement was spent traveling with family, volunteering, playing pool, and attending his grandchildren's activities. He loved being Papa and his grandchildren cherished their time with him. Terry will be remembered for his faith in God, his love of Irish music and the New Orleans Saints, his devotion to his country and his family, his great sense of humor, and gift of storytelling.Terry is survived by his wife of 46 years, Ann; his children and grandchildren, Bridget and Steve Stegman and grandchildren Ann Claire and Liam Stegman of Topeka, KS; Gail and Todd Daly and grandchildren, Isabelle, Andrew and Henry Daly of Omaha, NE; brother John (Pat) Boyle of Point Pleasant Beach, NJ; sisters, Anne (James) Rivecca of Grand Haven, MI and Kathleen (Wayne) Murphy of New Hartford, NY; sister-in-law, Kathleen Murray of Austin, TX; brother-in-law, F. Robert Murray of Springfield, MA; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Terry was predeceased by his parents, his sister Mary Ellen and brother William.A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Christ the King Church in Topeka. Interment will follow at Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery with full military honors.The family thanks the staff at Aldersgate Village and Elara Caring Hospice for Terry's care and the kindness they showed to Ann and the girls the past few months.In lieu of flowers, donations in Terry's name may be made to the Topeka Public Library Foundation or the Topeka Rescue Mission, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.Condolences may be sent online to