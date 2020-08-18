Retha Guinevere Shufflebarger, 95, of Topeka. died August 10, 2020.



She was the only child of Orley T and Mary Genevieve (White) Skiles born July 18, 1925 at home in rural Furnas County, Nebraska. She attended the University of Nebraska and obtained a BS from Nebraska State Teachers' College, Kearney, NE. She married Bill Shufflebarger in Anchorage, AK. She retired after a long career as a laboratory/radiology technician at the Horton Community Hospital. She relocated to Topeka in 2012 to be near family, after the death of Bill.



She was a member of United Methodist Women, Countryside United Methodist Church, and enjoyed quilting, reading, baking and spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and Aldersgate friends.



Survivors are son, Steve (Gaynell) Shufflebarger, Syracuse, NE, daughters Aurelie (Ron) Sanders, Topeka, and Brenda (Kevan) Flaming, Ames, IA, grandchildren Amy (Lanny) Campbell, and Philip (Paula) Sanders, Topeka, Billie Flaming, Ames, IA and Garth Flaming, Appleton, WI, and 6 great-grandchildren.



Private graveside services were held at Lancaster, KS cemetery.



Memorials are suggested for Horton United Methodist Church or Countryside United Methodist Church, Topeka.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store