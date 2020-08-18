1/
Retha Guinevere Shufflebarger
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Retha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Retha Guinevere Shufflebarger, 95, of Topeka. died August 10, 2020.

She was the only child of Orley T and Mary Genevieve (White) Skiles born July 18, 1925 at home in rural Furnas County, Nebraska. She attended the University of Nebraska and obtained a BS from Nebraska State Teachers' College, Kearney, NE. She married Bill Shufflebarger in Anchorage, AK. She retired after a long career as a laboratory/radiology technician at the Horton Community Hospital. She relocated to Topeka in 2012 to be near family, after the death of Bill.

She was a member of United Methodist Women, Countryside United Methodist Church, and enjoyed quilting, reading, baking and spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and Aldersgate friends.

Survivors are son, Steve (Gaynell) Shufflebarger, Syracuse, NE, daughters Aurelie (Ron) Sanders, Topeka, and Brenda (Kevan) Flaming, Ames, IA, grandchildren Amy (Lanny) Campbell, and Philip (Paula) Sanders, Topeka, Billie Flaming, Ames, IA and Garth Flaming, Appleton, WI, and 6 great-grandchildren.

Private graveside services were held at Lancaster, KS cemetery.

Memorials are suggested for Horton United Methodist Church or Countryside United Methodist Church, Topeka.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved