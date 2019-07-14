Home

Rex Ford Obituary
Rex Ford Rex Ford, 81, of Tecumseh, Kansas, passed away at home on July 08th, 2019, after his battle with cancer. His wife Scarlett was by his side.

Visitation is July 19th, from 6pm-8pm, at Shawnee Heights UMC, 6020 SE 44th Street, Tecumseh, KS. A memorial service will be Saturday, July 20th, 2019 at 10:00am, at Shawnee Heights UMC; inurnment at a later date. Online obituary can be found at www.midwestcremationsociety.com

Suggested Memorial Contributions are Shawnee Heights UMC, or I-Care Food Pantry, Topeka, KS.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 14 to July 15, 2019
