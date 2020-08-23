Richard A. "Dick" Green was born on October 11, 1937 to Charles and Geneva Green and graduated from Fredonia High School in 1955. In 1957 he married Ruth Tarwater in Topeka, KS and together they had two daughters, Rhonda and Shelly. He passed away in McKinney, TX on April 17 from multiple health issues.



Dick began his career with Canada Dry Corporation in 1963 after serving in the National Guard and US Army Reserves. He retired as Senior Vice President of Franchise Operations in 2002 after nearly 40 years of service.



Dick is survived by wife Nancy, of McKinney; daughter Rhonda Sweitzer and husband Dr. Stephen Sweitzer, Live Oak, FL; daughter Shelly Small of Lenexa, KS; granddaughters Stacey Jones (Jeff), Bainbridge, GA; Emily Bruce (Joel) of Lexington, SC, Samantha Willingham of Lenexa, KS; grandson, Jacob Small (Amanda) of Junction City, KS; one great grandson, Ethan Bruce, three great granddaughters, Camilla, Lillian Bruce, Addison Small and two step-great granddaughters, Chelsey and Madison Jones. He is also survived by stepdaughters Shelley French (Jeff) and Stephanie Bird (Jason,) step grandchildren, Sydney and Brayden Davis and Jordan Bird, all of McKinney and many nephews, nieces and cousins.



Dick was preceded in death by Ruth Tarwater Green, Charles and Geneva Green and Robert Green. A memorial service will be held at Mt. Hope Cemetery Chapel on Monday, August 31 at 10:30 a.m. Memorials may be made to the Senior Adult Scholarship Fund, First Baptist Church McKinney, 1615 W. Louisiana St., McKinney, TX 75069. Richard A. Dick Green



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store