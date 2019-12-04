|
Richard Albert "Dick" Schiffelbein, 82, of Topeka, was called home on December 2, 2019 surrounded by his family.
He was born in Garden City, Kansas on June 4, 1937 the son of John P. and Katherine (Braun) Schiffelbein.
Dick served in the U.S. National Guard. He owned and operated Schiffelbein Concrete Construction until he retired in 2003. Dick was also involved in many other business ventures.
He cherished his time with family. Dick was an avid golfer and also enjoyed fishing, traveling, playing cards, mowing his yard, tinkering with things and wintering in Arizona for the past fifteen years with some of his siblings.
He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Council #2608, James W. Gibbons Assembly of the Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus, and the Topeka Homebuilder's Association.
Dick married Theresa M. Habig in Topeka on September 14, 1957. She predeceased him on December 15, 2003. On January 10, 2009 he married Dale L. (Thompson) McClelland who preceded him in death on August 14, 2016. Dick was also preceded in death by his parents; seven brothers, Robert, Cel, Alfred, Emanuel, Hubert, Cyril and Raymond; three sisters, Martha Savolt, Helen Murphy and Juliana Ireland.
Survivors include his children, Debbie (Bob) Limke, Karen (Chuck) Shaffer, Sharon (Rick) Sands, Richard (Cindy) Schiffelbein Jr., Randy (Crystal) Schiffelbein, Donna (Esteban) White and Ryan (Shawna) Schiffelbein, Four sisters, Vera Miller, Marie Stueven, Julie Bayer, and Aggie Weigel, 20 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren.
Dick will lie in state at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home on Wednesday after 2:00 p.m. where a Parish rosary will be prayed at 5:30 followed by a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus Chalice Ceremony. His family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church. Cremation will follow. Private inurnment will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Sacred Heart/St. Joseph Parish for a memorial to be established in memory of Richard and Theresa Schiffelbein or to Midland Hospice Care and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.
Online condolences and fond memories may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019