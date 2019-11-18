|
|
In Memory Of Richard Allen Bass
12-20-42 - 11-18-18
My Dearest Richard
Only One Year. Seems like a life time. Didn't think I could get through it, but with God, Family and Friends I have. Now you are with your daughter Cheryl, your granddaughter Brittany and best friend Chet. I have peace knowing you are surrounded by Love. God holds you all in his arms. You were a fantastic husband, father and son. Loved your sister Nadine and brother William who are also there with you. We all miss you, but none as much as me. I will start a new chapter in my life today but you will always be in my heart. Thanks for nearly 38 wonderful years. I will celebrate you on our Nov. 25th Anniversary.
Eternal Love.
Your Wife, Carliese
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal on Nov. 18, 2019