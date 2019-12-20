Home

Richard Allen Bass

Richard Allen "Quiet man" Bass
12-20-42 - 11-18-18
A Bittersweet Day.
We celebrate your Birthday as well as shed some tears because on this day last year you were laid to rest. Was not ready to let you go, but it was not our call. The love in our hearts is even stronger than before. How can that be? Because your legacy lives forever. Now we reminisce about the pass, imagine the future and fully appreciate today and what God has Blessed us with.
Love, Carliese, Tony, Rahn & Family
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal on Dec. 20, 2019
