Richard Allen Bass
1942 - 2018
In Memory Of Richard Allen Bass
Quietman
12-20-42 to 11-18-2018
Two Years Rich. The World has been changed by, to mention a few, a pandemic, election woes and natural disasters across the country. It is testing our Faith, Strength, Morals, Democracy, Capacity to Love each other or to Compromise. These challenges will be resolved and concluded at some point. We just need to get there ! You, Cheryl and Little Brit keep me sustained and focused. Guiding my steps keeping me calm and at Peace. It`s an everyday occurrence to think about and miss each one of you. We recognize the Blessings sent our way and take nothing for granted. Keep watch over our family. Love and miss you.

Forever in Our Hearts, Carliese, sons Richard and Rahn (JoAnne)

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal on Nov. 18, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

