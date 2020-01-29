Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Schreiner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Alvin "Dick" Schreiner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Alvin "Dick" Schreiner Obituary
Richard Alvin "Dick" Schreiner Richard (Dick) Alvin Schreiner passed away January 19, 2020 at home from natural causes. He was 78.

Dick was born in Topeka, April 7, 1941. Parents Richard A. Schreiner and Patricia C. Schreiner. Siblings Maxine Crecelius living. Patti and Eddie deceased. He leaves behind many family and friends.

Dick attended Topeka Schools. Served in Armed Forces and Eagle member.

He owned and operated Dick Schreiner Construction Repairs for 61 years. Retired 12/31/18.

Cremation has taken place. Celebration of life at a later date.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -