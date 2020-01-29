|
Richard Alvin "Dick" Schreiner Richard (Dick) Alvin Schreiner passed away January 19, 2020 at home from natural causes. He was 78.
Dick was born in Topeka, April 7, 1941. Parents Richard A. Schreiner and Patricia C. Schreiner. Siblings Maxine Crecelius living. Patti and Eddie deceased. He leaves behind many family and friends.
Dick attended Topeka Schools. Served in Armed Forces and Eagle member.
He owned and operated Dick Schreiner Construction Repairs for 61 years. Retired 12/31/18.
Cremation has taken place. Celebration of life at a later date.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020