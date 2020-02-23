|
Richard Angus Lathrop Richard Angus Lathrop, Jr., 87, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020, in his home surrounded by family. He was born June 25, 1932 in Muskogee, OK. Richard married Josephine Ann Stone on June 17, 1956, in Cedar Vale, Kansas. She died on July 9, 2017. Survivors include son Kent (Becky) Lathrop; grandchildren, great-grandsons, a brother and numerous nieces and nephews. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date. To view his full obituary, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020