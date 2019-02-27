Home

Richard Benton Troughton Richard Benton Troughton, age 58, passed away in Topeka on Friday, February 8, 2019. Richard is survived by two daughters, Skylar and Gwen, his mother Virginia Staton, brother Jim and sister TJ, relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his father Thomas Donald Troughton Jr., step-mother Barbara Ann Troughton, and recently his brother Thomas Donald III who passed on December 28, 2018 in Colorado. Richard was well known in the community and offered a home addressing service with many repeat customers. In later years he turned to canvas, producing unique works of art. He was animated, clever, youthful and often quite droll. Suggested donations include Topeka Zoo or . A memorial for Richard and Tom is planned St. Patrick's day, for observance at 11:00 a.m. in Kansas and 10:00 a.m. Colorado.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019
