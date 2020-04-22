|
Richard Billings Richard Dean Billings, 89, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020.
Richard was born September 7, 1930, in Paxico, Kansas, the son of Burdette and Clara Belle Martin Billings. He was a civil service truck driver and a farmer. Richard married Joyce Hursh on April 30, 1988. He was a member of the Lions Club and Freemasons. In his younger years, Richard enjoyed Hunting and Fishing.
Richard is survived by his wife, Joyce; children, Jan Jones (Mel), Peggy Billings, Dixie Wells, Rick Billings (Bonnie), Kathy Ware and Bill Billings; stepchildren, Kala Rae and Kendra Jacobs (Daniel); 18 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and siblings, Marvin, Dotty, Delbert, Paul, Birtie and Mike. He was preceded in death by stepson, Kyle Pittsenbarger, and sisters, Mary and Donna.
Richard will lie in state without family present from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, April 24, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Private burial will be in Burlingame Cemetery. Service will be streamed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , sent in care of the funeral home.
