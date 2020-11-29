Quenemo--Richard Lee Browning, 86, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at his home near Pomona Lake. He was born on September 20, 1934 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the son of Carl and Virginia Walker Browning I.
Richard had lived in Topeka for many years and had lived near Pomona Lake for the last 30 years.
Richard had worked as a carpet installer and had worked in maintenance at Forbes Field in Topeka. He was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church at Vassar.
On April 30, 1971, Richard was married to Marla (Schultz) Nix at the home of her parents.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Virginia; a daughter, Britta Whitaker; and a brother, Carl Browning II.
Richard is survived by his wife Marla of 49 years; his two sons, Harley Browning of Topeka and Keith Browning of Walsenburg, Colorado; his daughter, Donice Browning of Quenemo; his brother, James Browning of Topeka; four grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Richard will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, December 2 at the Zion Lutheran Church at Vassar. The family will receive friends from 10:00am to service time at the church. Burial will be at the Vassar Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Zion Lutheran Church or the Donor's Choice, sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS, 66451. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com
.