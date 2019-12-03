Home

Van Arsdale Funeral Chapel
107 N 6Th St
Osage City, KS 66523
(785) 528-3165
Richard Charles "Dick" Lindbloom

Richard Charles "Dick" Lindbloom Obituary
Richard Charles "Dick" Lindbloom Richard Charles "Dick" Lindbloom, 81, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 at his home south west of Osage City.

Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Community Covenant Church in Osage City. Burial will follow services in Union Cemetery next to his beloved Nancy. The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. until 7:30 P.M., Thursday evening at the VanArsdale Funeral Chapel in Osage City. Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Covenant Church or the Osage City Kiwanis Club and sent in care of the VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth Street, Osage City, Kansas 66523. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
