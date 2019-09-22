|
|
Richard D. "Rich" Bond Richard D. Bond, 72, Topeka, Kansas, passed away peacefully in his home Wednesday, September 18, 2019.
Rich was born November 13, 1946, in Topeka to Gerald and Maxine Bergquist Bond. He attended Holy Name Grade School and Hayden and Topeka High Schools. Rich served our country in the United States Marine Corps in Vietnam.
In 1999, Rich was united in marriage to the love of his life, Deborah, and they enjoyed 20 years together.
Rich was a good person; he loved and was faithful to his family, his friends and to God.
Grateful to have shared Rich's life are his wife, Deborah; two step-children; five step-grandchildren; his brother, Kenny (Sharon); and sister, Lisa; mother-in-law, Sarah; brother-in-law, Fredrick; and many cousins and friends. Rich was preceded in death by his parents and seven siblings.
Visitation will be Wednesday, from 5-7 p.m. at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Helping Hands Humane Society, sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019