Richard D. Bruns Richard Dale Bruns, 86, of Holton, KS, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at The Pines.
Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Holton. Burial will follow at the Holton Cemetery. Family will greet friends one hour prior to service time at the church. Memorials may be given to the First United Methodist Church c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019