Richard Dale Flippin


1953 - 2019
Richard Dale Flippin Obituary
Richard Dale Flippin Richard Flippin, 65, passed Sept, 2, 2019. Richard was born to Maryland & Elizabeth Flippin on Oct 20, 1953 he grew up in Bell Gardens, California. He moved to Topeka in 1995 . He worked for the Topeka school district as a janitor for the past 17 years and the Airforce base. His parents proceeded him in death, and is survived by his brothers Don (Gretchen) Flippin, Clayton(Dawn) Flippin, Mark (Marie) Flippin, Andrew(Becky) Flippin and his Sister Marilyn(Bob) Love. Along with several nieces and nephews. He went to live with his sister until his death in Port Angeles, Washington. He was dearly loved by all and will be missed forever. At his request there will be no services.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
