|
|
Richard Dale Hackett Richard Dale "Rick" Hackett, 61, passed away from pancreatic cancer on March 4, 2019, at his home in San Diego. Rick is survived by his husband, Stephen Paul of San Diego, a brother, Joe Hackett of Hoyt, and a sister, Debra DeCordova of Los Angeles, as well as a niece and nephews. Rick was preceded in death by his parents, John and Rachel Hackett, his brothers, Ken and David Hackett, and his sister, Barbara Hackett.
Rick was born July 15, 1957 in Topeka. He graduated from Topeka West High School in 1975. In 1985, Rick moved to San Diego. There, in time, he found the love of his life and a job in computer software support that he greatly enjoyed.
Rick was happiest riding bikes at the beach in San Diego, getting together with his many friends, watching movies, cooking, learning about astronomy and astrology, feeding his hummingbirds and attending gay pride events
A graveside service of remembrance will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery on Saturday, May 11 at 11:00 a.m. Rick's ashes will be placed with the family graves in the Sunset section. All are welcome to attend.
Donations may be made to POZabilities San Diego, P.O. Box 34471, San Diego, CA 92103. Rick was on the board of this social support group for people with HIV in the mid 1980's. Alternatively, donations can be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue #200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2019