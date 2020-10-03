Richard Daryl Dreier, 75, of Topeka, KS passed away on September 30, 2020.
Richard was born in Topeka on September 10, 1945 to Carl & Grace Dreier. After graduation from Highland Park High School in 1963, he served in the Army & Kansas National Guard before attending vocational machine shop school at Kansas State College of Pittsburg. He worked for Goodyear, owned a pizza shop in Hays, KS and earned his private pilot license before beginning his career as a firefighter in 1972. Richard was a long-time manager of the Topeka Firemen's Credit Union and eventually retired from the Topeka Fire Department as a Captain after 28 years of service in 2000.
Richard had a lifelong love for travel, introducing his kids to the U.S. during annual vacations and later on extended cross-country motorhome trips with Cathey to visit friends and family in retirement. He was a longtime donator to the Community Blood Center in Topeka and stayed engaged in his hometown with close childhood friends and former co-workers in his retirement.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Ramon. He is survived by his son, Ryan (Nicole), daughter, Kristen (Russ), four grandchildren and his long-time girlfriend, Cathey Whitegon of Silver Lake, and her 5 children Lance, Lindi, Dusty, Gunner, Misty and their families.
A service, with a TFD Color Guard bell ceremony, will take place at the Topeka Cemetery Garden Chapel on Monday, October 5th at 3pm. Following, an open house will be held at Lake Shawnee Shelter House #3 until 7pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to the American Heart Association
(www.heart.org
) or The American Legion Post 400.