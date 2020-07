Richard Donovan passed away peacefully on July 11, at age 82, surrounded by family.He is survived by his wife, Linda, of 63 years, a son, two daughters, and 7 grandchildren, and one great-grandson.Richard's forty year career with the railroad took his family through 22 moves, until settling in Topeka, KS in 1995.Richard became a Shriner in 1983, loved to play golf and cheer on his favorite sports teams: Chiefs, Royals, and Jayhawks.Full obituary: www.midwestcremation.com