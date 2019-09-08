|
Richard Eldon Gordinier, 73, of Topeka, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
He was born October 7, 1945, in Topeka, the son of Elmer Fremont and Oddlene Elizabeth (Nicolay) Gordinier, Jr. He was a 1963 graduate of Highland Park High School and attended Washburn University.
He served in the Kansas Army National Guard in Topeka for 23 years as a Drilling Guardsman before retiring as a Chief Warrant Officer 4. His Senior Flight Rating was a U.S. Army Master Aviator.
At age 13, Richard began his career in roofing. He took over ownership of Gordinier Construction, Inc. from his father and continued the family business for 30 years. He was instrumental in building a mold for cedar shingles which was first used on the residence of a Dutch Style Roof at 1625 SW MacVicar Ave. in Topeka which was a testament of his skill. He also roofed the St. Joseph Catholic Church steeples twice.
Richard married Peggy Anne Hedges on September 28, 1968 in Topeka. She preceded him in death on January 3, 2018. Survivors include four children, Ryan Richard (Joni) Gordinier, Midlothian, VA, Craig Lee (Janette) Gordinier, Parkville, MO, Megan Lea (Chris) Jones, Topeka, and Derek Eldon (Julie) Gordinier, Wellman, IA; ten grandchildren, Chloe (Robert) Hicks, Christian, Carly and Creighton Gordinier, Hayden and Brooklyn Gordinier, Avery and Macey Jones, and Addison and Riley Gordinier; and three sisters, Edna (James) Chance, Topeka, KS, Linda (Dick) Lewis, Vero Beach, FL, and Peggy (Marc) Lewis, Olathe, KS; a brother, Dennis (Marilee) Gordinier, Austin, TX; and a sister-in-law, Jan Gordinier, Laguna Niguel, CA.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Robert Gordinier.
Richard loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren, traveling, and was dedicated to his profession. Most of all he enjoyed spending time and dancing with his true love, Peggy.
Honoring his request, cremation is planned. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m., Friday, September 13, 2019 at Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka, where a celebration of Richard's life will begin at 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Center for Basic Cancer Research at Kansas State University, 1 Chalmers Hall, 1711 Claflin Rd., Manhattan, KS 66506. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019