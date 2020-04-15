Home

Dr. Richard E. "Dick" Shermoen

Dr. Richard E. "Dick" Shermoen Obituary
Richard E. "Dick" Shermoen, 89, of Topeka, passed away, April 13, 2020.

Dr. Shermoen was Chairman of the Mathematics, Statistics and Computer Science Department for 26 years at Washburn University, retiring in 1993. In retirement he volunteered for AARP Tax-Aide for 25 years and was an active member of Lowman United Methodist Church. Dick was an avid outdoorsman and especially loved hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nancy Lee Hanks, three children, Richard (Lori) of Wamego, James (Lisa), Margaret (Michael) Walter both of Topeka, nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date at Lowman United Methodist Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Richard E. Shermoen Scholarship Fund at the Washburn University Foundation, Lowman United Methodist Church and Midland Hospice Care.

To view the full obituary or leave a message for the family please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
