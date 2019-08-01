|
|
Rev. Richard F. Etzel He was born in Topeka, Kansas as the oldest of 2 brothers. He graduated from Denver seminary in 1961. As a Priest he served in the Diocese of Eastern Kansas in several parishes in Kansas City, Topeka and Meriden. He was one of the founders of the St. Mary's Food Kitchen and the Topeka Family Shelter which became Cornerstone of Topeka. At retirement he moved to Bend, Oregon and worked at an internet service provider, Empnet, and enjoyed skiing. In 2010 he moved to Kauai and enjoyed bike riding, Ham radio, and sang with the Kauai Voices, a concert choir. He passed away on July 21, 2019 with his wife of 3 years, Liz, by his side.
He is survived by a cousin, Sharon Gross in Salem Oregon and preceded in death by his brother Dan.
Donations to the or Hospice in his name would be appreciated.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019