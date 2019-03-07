Home

Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
1101 W. 4th P.O. Box 270
Holton, KS 66436
(785) 364-2626
Richard F. Schafer

Richard F. Schafer Obituary
Richard F. Schafer Richard F. Schafer age 68 of Holton, Kansas went to be with His Lord and Savior on March 4, 2019 at 8:21 p.m. at the Onaga Community Hospital.

Funeral Services will be held March 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Mercer Funeral Home in Holton, Kansas. Interment will follow in Vermillion Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at the Circleville Christian Church. Memorials may be given to the Circleville Christian Church Summer Scholarship Fund c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019
