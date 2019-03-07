|
|
Richard F. Schafer Richard F. Schafer age 68 of Holton, Kansas went to be with His Lord and Savior on March 4, 2019 at 8:21 p.m. at the Onaga Community Hospital.
Funeral Services will be held March 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Mercer Funeral Home in Holton, Kansas. Interment will follow in Vermillion Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at the Circleville Christian Church. Memorials may be given to the Circleville Christian Church Summer Scholarship Fund c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019