1/1
Richard Fangman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Fangman, 86, Silver Lake, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at Mother Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church, 2014 NW 46, Topeka, Kansas, at 10:00 A.M. Friday, August 28, 2020. Mr. Fangman will lie in state from 7:30-8:30 A. M., followed by a family visitation from 8:30 - 9:30 A.M. with the rosary to follow. Interment will be in the Silver Lake Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mother Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church or the Topeka Rescue Mission Ministries and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple St., St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To read a full obituary or leave an online condolence go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Piper Funeral Home
714 Maple
St. Marys, KS 66536
785-437-2222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved