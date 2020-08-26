Richard Fangman, 86, Silver Lake, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at Mother Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church, 2014 NW 46, Topeka, Kansas, at 10:00 A.M. Friday, August 28, 2020. Mr. Fangman will lie in state from 7:30-8:30 A. M., followed by a family visitation from 8:30 - 9:30 A.M. with the rosary to follow. Interment will be in the Silver Lake Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mother Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church or the Topeka Rescue Mission Ministries and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple St., St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To read a full obituary or leave an online condolence go to www.piperfuneralhome.com
