Richard G. Rose, 74, Topeka, passed away at 10:07 a.m., Saturday, July. 25th, 2020, from complications sustained from the Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19). Richard was born January 7th, 1946, in Fremont, Nebraska.
He was a hardworking, dedicated employee who was currently working as a Correctional Officer II for the Topeka Correctional facility and had been working there for the past 17.5 years He was also a multi-talented desired musician. He loved spending his down time working on his "award winning" 2001 Yellow C5 Corvette.
He married the love of his life in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 8th, 1995. Additionally, he loved planning frequent trips to Las Vegas with his family as well.
He is survived by his spouse, Christine Yost Rose of Topeka, KS, His Brother Bob (Wayne Shank) Rose of Ft Lauderdale, FL, Two Daughters, Carla Clark of Norwalk, IA and Kristi (Curtis) Colvin of Newton, KS. Two Sons, Travis (Alice) Rose of Topeka, KS and Jeromie Rose of Topeka, KS and Five grandchildren, Alexis, Mackinzie, Jonathan, Kendel and Jacob.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mizen Rose and Patricia Mosdell Rose.
He had a heart of gold, a voice of reason, a sense of humor and treated everyone like a friend. He will be truly missed by all who knew him.
A Private Graveside Service will be held.
A celebration of life for all his friends and extended family will be scheduled at a later date due to the current COVID restrictions. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to any "Azura Credit Union" location in care of "The Rick Rose Memorial Fund".
For full obituary go to: http://www.midwestcremationsociety.com
Richard G. Rick Rose