Richard George Nickum, 82, of Topeka, Kansas, died on October 24, 2020. Visitation and Memorial Services will be held Friday, October 30, beginning at 1:00pm at Terrace Park Funeral Home in Kansas City, MO. Burial in Terrace Park Cemetery following at 2pm. An informal reception at Terrace Park Lakeside Chapel will follow the graveside service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, or Best Friends Animal Society.



Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
