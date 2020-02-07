|
Richard Huncker Richard Huncker, 76 of Topeka, passed away on February 1, 2020.
Rich was born June 23, 1943 in Denver, Colorado and was the son of Glen and Helen Huncker. He graduated from Goodland High School and attended Washburn University earning a degree in Business Administration in 1966.
Rich was a Supervisor in the Accident and Health division for the Kansas Insurance Department for 38 years. He served as a board member or in an advisory capacity for the following: Kansas Health Insurance Association, Kansas Small Employer Health Reinsurance Program, Health Care Data Governing Board, Kansas Dept. of Social and Rehabilitation Services Managed Care Advisory Committee and the coordinating council on Early Childhood Developmental Services. After retiring, he volunteered at Stormont Vail for their Healthwise 55 program, which helped senior citizens gain an understanding of their Medicare benefits.
Rich was married to Marilyn Gunnerson in 1970 and were approaching 50 amazing years together. Rich was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in the late 90's. He never let his disability deter him from doing the things he loved. One of those loves was his passion for his yard; building ponds, laying concrete stones and playing with their pets.
Rich is survived by his wife, Marilyn, his son, Shad, daughter-in-law Kathy and grandchildren Isabelle and Casen.
A celebration of life will be held on Monday, February 10th from 5-7 p.m. If you are interested in attending, please call 913-579-0190 or email [email protected] for details.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society Eastern Kansas Chapter 5350 SW 17th St, Topeka, KS 66604 and the - Topeka 1315 SW Arrowhead Road Topeka, KS 66604.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020