Richard James Muller

Richard James Muller Obituary
Richard James Muller Richard James Muller, 67, Topeka, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. Following the Chiefs game, visitation will be 6-8pm Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Parker-Price Funeral Home, 245 NW Independence, Topeka. Funeral services will be 11am, Monday, January 13, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Rochester Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Blood Bank, 6220 SW 29th St, Topeka, KS 66614. To read the full obituary or leave a message for Rick's family, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
