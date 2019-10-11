|
|
Richard Jeffery Farley Richard Jeffery Farley, 58 of Topeka, KS, formerly of Huntington, WV, passed away, Monday, October 7, 2019. He was born January 30, 1961 in Huntington, WV. He is the son of Geraldine Gue (Willis) of Lesage and Richard Farley (Edith) of Barboursville. He was employed by Berry Global and a 1979 graduate of Huntington East. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Farley. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Bonnie Cathell Farley of Topeka, KS; two daughters, Natalie Kathrens (Craig) of Belton, MO and Cassandra Dixson (Chad) of Topeka, KS; brother, Roger Farley of Barboursville; sister-in-law, Lora Farley of Huntington and one grandson, Parker Dixson. Please visit hensonandkitchen.com for service details.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019