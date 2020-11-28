Circleville- Richard Leon Hamlin, 76, of Circleville, KS, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in Topeka, KS.
Memorial Graveside Service with Military Honors will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 at the Holton Cemetery. A register book will be available at Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Memorials may be given to the Jackson County Senior Citizens. Due to the critical situation we all are in, please remember the families during this difficult time and consider sending a card of condolence or posting on our website. Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com
. We also request everyone wear masks and practice social distancing.