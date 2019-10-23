|
Richard L. Johnson Richard L. Johnson, 85, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019.
Richard married Vesta Lorene Shaw on June 19, 1955 in Admire, Kansas. She preceded him in death on March 19, 2019. survivors include sons, Bruce L. (Susan) Johnson, Admire, Bryan A. (Monica) Johnson, Topeka; 3 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd., Topeka. A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Lowman United Methodist Church, Topeka. Private graveside service will be held at Phillips Cemetery, near Admire. To view the complete obituary leave a special message for the family online,
visit www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019