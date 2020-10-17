Richard L. Keller, 93, died Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Midland Hospice House in Topeka.
He was born November 10, 1926, at Delia, the son of Mabel King Keller and Levi Keller. "Dick" graduated from Rossville High School in 1944, and soon after enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed at Nagoya, Japan as a sergeant of a Motor Pool Division.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, George and Charles Keller.
He worked for Kansas Power & Light for over 43 years retiring in 1989. He was a member of the Catholic Faith and was a member of Jimmie Lillard Post No. 31 of the American Legion in Rossville. Dick loved to fish, hunt, and travel. In 1954 he built the house that they still live in.
On October 2, 1948, he was united in marriage to Mary Katherine Allen at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Marys. They were married 72 years. She survives of the home.
Other survivors include his son, Rick, and wife Janelle, Topeka; a grandson, Chase Keller, Topeka; a sister, Jaunita Raab, Topeka.
A prayer service will be at 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Piper Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 9:30 until the service. Interment will be in West Lawn Memorial Gardens, Topeka. Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Hospice or Jimmie Lillard Post No. 31 of the American Legion and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To leave online condolences, go to www.piperfuneralhome.com
Due to Covid 19, mask and social distancing are required.