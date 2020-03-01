Home

Richard "Pete" Logsdon

Richard "Pete" Logsdon Obituary
Richard "Pete" Logsdon Richard E. "Pete" Logsdon, 85, Carbondale, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Brookside Assisted Living in Overbrook.

Pete was born April 3, 1934 in Hartford, the son of Medford and Atha (Coghill) Logsdon. He graduated from Hartford High School in 1952.

He served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years, serving in both the Korean and Vietnam wars; retiring in 1973 with the rank of Petty Officer Frist Class. He later worked for the State of Kansas and United States Postal Service.

He was a member of the Albert Neese Masonic Lodge #248 A.F. & A.M. and the Arab Shrine.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing in his early years and later became involved with Greyhound racing dogs.

Pete married Kimiko Arasaki on November 13, 1967 in Okinawa, Japan. His wife of 52 years survives. Other survivors include sons, Donald (Angelia) Logsdon, Carbondale, Kevin (Amanda) Logsdon, Shawnee; 9 grandchildren; and 1 great-granddaughter. He was preceded in death by a son, Medford Logsdon.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Hartford Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Brookside Retirement Community.

To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
