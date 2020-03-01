Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southeast Chapel
2843 SE Minnesota Ave
Topeka, KS 66605
(785) 266-6700
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard O'Neill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard "Dick" O'Neill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard "Dick" O'Neill Obituary
Richard "Dick" O'Neill Richard "Dick" O'Neill, 83, of Topeka, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 surrounded by his wife and family at a Topeka hospital. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Countryside United Methodist Church, 3221 SW Burlingame Rd., Topeka, Kansas 66611. Graveside committal services will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the Reformed Presbyterian Cemetery in Winchester, Kansas. Richard will lie in state and the family will receive friends from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 1821 SW 37th St., Topeka, Kansas 66611 or to the Topeka Rescue Mission, 600 N. Kansas Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66608. To view Richard's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -