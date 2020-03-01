|
|
Richard "Dick" O'Neill Richard "Dick" O'Neill, 83, of Topeka, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 surrounded by his wife and family at a Topeka hospital. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Countryside United Methodist Church, 3221 SW Burlingame Rd., Topeka, Kansas 66611. Graveside committal services will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the Reformed Presbyterian Cemetery in Winchester, Kansas. Richard will lie in state and the family will receive friends from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 1821 SW 37th St., Topeka, Kansas 66611 or to the Topeka Rescue Mission, 600 N. Kansas Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66608. To view Richard's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020