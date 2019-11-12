|
Richard "Whiskey" Rupp, Sr. Richard "Whiskey" Rupp Sr., 60, of Topeka, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019. He was born November 23, 1958 in Topeka, the son of Lloyd Donald and Ruth Ann (Redenbaugh) Rupp.
Richard was an Army Veteran. He was employed by Schmidtlein Excavating before retiring in May of 2018.
Richard married Angel Bowers on February 28, 1986 in Topeka. She survives. Other survivors include their children, Richard (Ashley) Rupp, Jr. of Westmoreland, Alysha (Shane) Nichols of Osage City, six grandchildren, Alena, Mariah, Kadence, Hayden, Sophia, Abigail, and his half-sister, Marilyn (Darwin) Nichols of Topeka.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. Burial will follow in Vassar Cemetery, Vassar, Kansas. Richard will lie in state and the family will receive friends from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the funeral home.
A Potluck Celebration of Richard's life will follow at 5:00 p.m. at Quiet Woods, 431 SE Dupont Rd., Tecumseh, Kansas 66542.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019