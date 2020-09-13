1/1
Richard "Dick" Shermoen
Richard E. "Dick" Shermoen, 89, of Topeka, passed away, April 13, 2020.

Dr. Shermoen retired in 1993 as Chairman of the Mathematics, Statistics and Computer Information Science Department after serving Washburn University for 26 years. In retirement he volunteered for AARP Tax-Aide for 25 years and was an active member of Lowman United Methodist Church. Dick was an avid outdoorsman and especially loved hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nancy Hanks, their three children, Richard (Lorraine) of Wamego, James (Lisa) Shermoen and Margaret (Michael) Walter of Topeka, nine grandchildren: Jessica (Brian) Valdivia, Matthew (Cheryl) Shermoen , Christopher (Hallie) Shermoen, Amanda Walter, Chelsea Walter, Devin (Mallory Appelhanz) Walter, Bridget (Kahle) Loveless, Andrew (Erika) Shermoen and Maggie Shermoen and seven great-grandchildren: Jacoby, Joaquin, Gus and Juliet Valdivia and Adelaide, Jonathan, Vivienne Shermoen; and one on the way Elliott Loveless.

In light of everything going on in our communities right now, the family of Richard Shermoen has chosen to hold a private ceremony to place Dick's ashes in the niche at Mount Hope Cemetery.

A "Celebration of Life" will be held in April 2021 at Lowman United Methodist Church. The date and time of service will be announced in early spring. To view the full obituary and leave a message for the family, please visit www.penwellgabeltopeka.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
