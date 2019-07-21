|
|
Richard Sigle, Sr. Richard Sigle, Sr, 72, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at Stormont Vail in Topeka Kansas.
Richard was born July 11, 1947 in Beloit, KS to Howard and Jessie (Williams) Sigle. He attended Sylvan Grove Unified. Richard married Irma Lopez on February 20, 1974. Richard worked for his father in the Butler building business, later working for Quartz Site Stone Company as a heavy equipment operator. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and eating out.
He is survived by his three children, Irma (Tim) Feurer, Richard (Kristie) Sigle, Jr., and Jacob (Jennifer) Sigle; eight grandchildren, two brothers, Red and Jody Sigle; sister, Judy Geering; and many nieces and nephews.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday July 28th at 4pm in Sylvan Grove, at the Presbyterian Church
He will be inurned next to his wife at a later date in Sylvan Grove Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Midland P.A.C.E. Program, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS 66606 or , PO Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 21 to July 22, 2019